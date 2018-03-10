Landslide victory for Cahill at FF selection convention

Tipperary Fianna Fail Election candidate Jackie Cahill says the party has its sights on reclaiming a seat lost in the South of the county.

He secured a landslide victory at the party’s selection convention in Thurles last night securing 535 votes in the first count, well above the quota of 450.

The deputy was also well clear of his nearest rival Clr Michael Smith who polled 244, while Clr Siobhan Ambrose secured 111 votes and 47 for Imelda Goldsboro.

It was standing room only in the Anner as nearly 1000 people turned out to cast their vote with some delays due to disputes over members who arrived without photo ID.

Fianna Fail lost its seat in South Tipperary in the 2011 election when former party TD Mattie McGrath stood as an Independent and after last night’s convention Jackie Cahill made it clear they would be fighting hard to reclaim it

He was speaking to Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters

