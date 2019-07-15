Lack of services for children and young adults with special needs highlighted

A public meeting is taking place in Newcastle this evening to discuss the development of a facility for children and young adults with special needs.

Parents say there’s a severe lack of services across the county when it comes to support services when they finish school.

They’re hoping to acquire a green field site and build a new facility, while they say the Brothers of Charity are interested in coming on board

The group are hoping to get people from across the construction industry to come on board to keep costs down, while they will also fund raise and lobby for funding from the Government.

Eileen Condon, who’s son David has Down Syndrome and Autism, has praised Scoil Aonghusa and the Brothers of Charity for the work they do.

But she says the children also need somewhere suitable to go when they turn 18 and school services are no longer available to them.

The meeting takes place at 8pm in Tigh na nDaoine in Newcastle.