The Government is being accused of not caring about roads outside the M50.

The comments from Councillor Imelda Goldsboro came during a debate on the state of roads in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

A large percentage of minor roads in the area are classed as Code Red by the local authority which means that are gone beyond the point of carrying out patching repairs.

The Fianna Fail rep says the only time the Government will show an interest in rural roads is if there’s an election.