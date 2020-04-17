Lack of licence a problem for Cahir driver

A County Tipperary motorist had to walk home this morning after their car was seized by local Gardaí.

They were on a Covid-19 patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Cahir.

The Mobility App showed that the driver had never held a licence.

The vehicle was taken by the Gardaí for both the licence offence and the lack of insurance.

The driver was then left to walk home – which was within the 2 kilometre radius permitted by Covid-19 regulations.

The motorist will be facing a slightly longer journey to court some time in the future.