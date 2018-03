Calls have been made for Tipperary County Council to lobby for additional ambulances to be brought on stream in the Thurles area.

The town and surrounding areas has two ambulances covering the area during the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but there’s just one covering at all other times.

The issue was raised at this months meeting of the Thurles Templemore municipal district by Sinn Fein Cllr David Doran.

He says just one ambulance for most of the week is not adequate.