Labour Party leader, Alan Kelly, says Ireland cannot return to two-tier health system after crisis

The new Labour Party leader says he does not believe Ireland can return to a two-tier health system after the Covid-19 crisis.

Tipperary deputy Alan Kelly is urging the Government to fully nationalize private healthcare facilities, which are currently being used in a public capacity.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association has said it has concerns about the current temporary HSE contract and its affect on private patients.

But deputy Kelly says that nationalizing these facilities is crucial in building public bed capacity:

“I don’t believe that after this crisis we can go back to a two-tier health system. I know it will take time to go to a one-tier health system but, I sat for 11 months on Sláintecare and I’m also Health Spokesperson, and we’ve now effectively nationalised the private hospitals. And I simply don’t think we can go back from that.”