Labour leader seeks stronger Government leadership to help people in rent debt

The Labour Party leader is calling for stronger Government leadership to help people in mortgage and rent distress.

Tipperary deputy Alan Kelly made the comments during a debate on a Labour Party motion on housing calling for further State supports for tenants in rental accommodation.

The Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he’ll seek an extension of the rent freeze and ban on evictions if necessary, before they’re due to expire on July 20th.

Deputy Kelly says that many homes are racking up significant rent debts at the moment and need help:

“The fact is that many people sitting at home, some watching this, are facing into huge, huge, crystallised debt. Into thousands and thousands of euro. People in this city, people across all other cities, people in Mullingar, in towns and villages. They are facing into huge, huge debt.”