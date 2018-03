A Labour motion today will call for the HPV jab to be extended to boys in first year.

The party wants to see unanimous Dail support during its Private Members’ time this evening, to bring the measure into schools.

There’s been an increase in the uptake level for girls getting the vaccine of 11 per cent this year, compared to 2017.

Tipperary Labour Deputy Alan Kelly says it’s time now to bring it in for boys as soon as possible