The finishing touches are being put to the annual Knock Tractor Run in North Tipp.

Now in its fourth year that event will raise much needed funds for a number of charities.

It gets underway at midday on Sunday – however younger tractor enthusiasts will have a chance to take part in a kids tractor race beforehand weather permitting.

The charities to benefit this year are the Roscrea branch of North Tipp Hospice, St James Hospital Foundation and the Dean Maxwell Community in Roscrea.