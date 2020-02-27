Kilfeacle resident on a boil water notice since October is losing hope

A West Tipperary resident on a boil water notice since October believes ‘there’s no end in sight”.

Liz English is one of over 160 residents and businesses affected by the ongoing notice, between Golden and Kilfeacle, and Kilfeacle and Tipp Town.

Local Fine Gael councillor Michael Fitzgerald has aired his concerns that a widespread infrastructure upgrade of old piping may be required to prevent further problems in the area.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Liz English explained her experience at her home in Kilfeacle.

Listen to a snippet here;