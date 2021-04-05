Kiladangan man enters final stretch of Mizen-to-Malin charity run

A Tipperary man is running the last 40-kilometres of a 550-kilometre charity run today.

Kiladangan’s Ben Banaghan began running from Mizen Head in Cork last Monday and is set to reach Malin Head in Donegal this afternoon.

So far, with over 900 donations, Ben has raised over €34,000 for two charities, Mental Health Ireland and Alannah Sheehan, a mother of three from Nenagh who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The target was to raise €50,000 and Ben is hoping people can help get him over the line by donating to his GoFundMe page:

“Support has been immense but the goal still is to get to €50k. Anybody who can, please donate. It’s going to two brilliant causes. Alannah has been on to me constantly during the week, and her attitude is unbelievable. I’m nearly there, it’s the last push and anybody that can donate, please do so.”