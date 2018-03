Former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins will take a Supreme Court appeal today in what’s described as an ‘unprecedented challenge’ to a parliamentary speech.

The Cashel woman has accused the Public Accounts Committee of overstepping its remit when questioning her about her role as a charity boss.

Ms Kerins claims the grilling by PAC amounted to a ‘witch hunt’ and led to her resignation.

The High Court dismissed her case last year, but ordered the State to pay two-thirds of her costs.