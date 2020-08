The Labour leader has warned the Government that the Irish people will not tolerate it if Phil Hogan refuses to step down.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly also reiterated his call for an immediate return of the Dail to deal with the fall out of the Golf gate controversy and the increasing uncertainty surrounding school transport.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Alan Kelly says he absolutely supports calls for Phil Hogan to step down and warns that Irish people will not accept anything less.