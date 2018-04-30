Kelly describes failures in CervicalCheck scheme as ‘national scandal’

The treatment of terminally ill Vicky Phelan has been described as a national scandal.

Since her court case revealed failures in the cervical check scheme, an audit has found that around half of the 206 women involved were not told they may have had a delayed diagnosis.

It’s been confirmed that an inquiry is to take place into the scheme, after a number of women died who had been screened.

Labour’s health spokesperson, Deputy Alan Kelly, says legislative changes need to be made in response to the revelations:

