Kelly critical of “purely aspirational” FG-FF coalition document

The leader of the Labour Party says the framework document will be considered in the coming days, but has labelled it as “un-costed” and “purely aspirational”.

Tipperary deputy Alan Kelly says the document will require detailed scrutiny and that it fails to mention any concrete timelines or when any of the mooted ideas would be delivered.

He does welcome however the proposals on a new social contract and other social democratic policies.

“I have received the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael document that they plan to use to negotiate a programme for Government with other parties.

“It is clear from first reading that this is an un-costed, purely aspirational document, that will require detailed scrutiny. It fails to mention any concrete timelines or when any of the mooted ideas would be delivered.

“I welcome that in both parties coming together to draft this document, that they have come around to a different way of thinking on a new social contract and other social democratic policies.

“The Labour Parliamentary Party will appraise this document over the coming days.”