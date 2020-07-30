Kelly calls for full restoration of disability services

The Labour Party leader is calling on the Government to produce a road map for the full reopening of disability services.

Tipperary deputy Alan Kelly spoke in the Dáil yesterday as protesters gathered in Dublin yesterday to put pressure on the State to reopen day services for adults with disabilities.

Protesters say there’s no indication of when these services will reopen.

Deputy Kelly wants to see plans outlined akin to what was released earlier this week about the reopening of schools.

“I’ve read the letters from the service providers – they’re not going to be opening in August. Many of them are going to open in August but not to the scale required.”

“So I’m asking you to specifically look into this and specifically ensure that service provision that is so desperately needed is rolled out in August, fully.”