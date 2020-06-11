Kelly appeals to Taoiseach to make flu vaccine free for everybody this year

The Labour Party leader is encouraging the Taoiseach to make the flu vaccine free for everybody this year.

Addressing Leo Varadkar in the Dáil this afternoon, Tipperary deputy Alan Kelly said he believes it’s a “common sense” move to ease pressure on hospitals this winter.

Many health officials have signalled concern about the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 to coincide with flu season.

Deputy Kelly believes it would be a beneficial move:

“I’m strongly encouraging and asking you (Taoiseach) to consider that in the coming calender year, this may be for two years but particularly as a one off for this year, that we give the flu vaccine to everybody for free.

“It’s working out at about €10m per half a million people extra. Obviously we need to make sure that those working in the health system need to take the flu vaccine. But we can’t face in to the flu season and the Covid situation together. I think everybody in the House would support this. I think it’s just common sense.”