Kelly accuses Varadkar & Harris of “kite-flying and mixed messaging” over Covid-19 restrictions

The leader of the Labour Party has accused the Taoiseach and Health Minister of “kite flying” a possible easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier, Tipperary TD Alan Kelly said that “mixed messages” from the Government need to end, as we get closer to the end expiration of current Covid-19 restrictions.

He’s also criticised, what he calls, the lack of transparency about the decision making by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Deputy Kelly called on the Taoiseach to provide more clarity about what could be on the way on May 5th.

“As we look to chart a roadmap out of this crisis, it must be a roadmap that is decided ultimately by you and your Government, but shaped by this chamber.

“The kite flying and mixed messaging from you (Taoiseach) and the Health Minister last weekend must end. Remember that everybody in this country is hanging on your every single word and pronouncement.”