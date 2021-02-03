Kelly Accuses Government of Incompetence Over Hotel Quarantining

The government’s being accused of “incompetence” for failing to have legislation prepared for mandatory quarantine in hotels.

It announced the measure last week for those arriving from Brazil, South Africa, or arrivals who don’t have a negative PCR test.

But Cabinet heard yesterday the process will be delayed for weeks as legislation needs to be drawn up.

Labour Party leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says it’s a “colossal error”.

He says it will take many more weeks to deal with and is shocking and incompetent that the Government has not used the time they had to implement the legislation for this. He added that the Government have been twiddling their thumbs on the matter.