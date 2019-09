The Justice Minister has moved to reassure Tipperary communities that the new policing plan is about putting more front line gardai on the streets.

Charlie Flanagan also denies political clout played any role in the Premier is losing its Divisional HQ to Ennis.

However opponents to the plan insist neither Minister Flanagan or Commissioner Drew Harris have any real understanding of the size of Tipperary and the negative impact the new model will have.

Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters has this report