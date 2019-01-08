Justice Minister to attend Tipp War of Independence commemoration

Tipperary is set to host a week long programme of events to honour the centenary of the War of Independence.

To kick off next week’s celebrations, Tipperary Library will host a series of talks, getting underway at the Source Library on Tuesday with a video re-enactment of the ambush at Soloheadbeg.

The main commemoration event will take place at Solohead cross on Sunday the 20th and will be attended by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

Tom Hanly is the Public Relations Officer for the organising committee, he told Fran Curry what to expect on the day.