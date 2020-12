The number of people in Tipperary receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped by 11 percent this week.

887 fewer people are receiving the emergency payment in the county this week, meaning that 7,012 people will receive it this Christmas week.

526 people in Tipperary are receiving it for the last time this week after closing their claim.

277,700 people are accessing the payment across the country this week, at a cost of €81.5m to the State.