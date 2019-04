Nearly 700 marriages took place in County Tipperary last year.

According to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office just 10 of these were same sex couples.

689 opposite sex couples tied the knot in the Premier County last year – 419 of these were Catholic ceremonies, 10 Church of Ireland while 24 were Spiritualist Union of Ireland.

There were 141 Civil Marriages and 73 Humanist Association ceremonies.

Tipperary had 5 male same sex marriages and 5 female same sex marriages in 2018.