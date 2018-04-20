Just 20 fines issued for littering in Tipperary in 2017



Only 20 fines were issued by Tipperary County Council’s litter warden in 2017.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan said he was alarmed to learn that towns such as Cashel and Carrick on Suir had no fines issued, while his native Thurles had just 3 fines handed out.

The details emerged during a lengthy debate on litter and illegal dumping, initiated by a motion to call for penalty points for fly-tipping brought forward by Andy Moloney.

Cllr Jim Ryan says he was surprised to learn just how much the council were spending on cleaning up litter