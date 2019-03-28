Jury hears evidence of secret recordings in Tipp murder trial

Mary Lowry returned to the witness box in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial today to give evidence about a secret recording found on his computer.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore, denies murdering her boyfriend Bobby Ryan on a date between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Flor Cantillon was the first witness called this afternoon and said he was in a relationship with Mary Lowry from 2012 to 2014.

An audio recording found on a computer seized from Patrick Quirke’s home was played for him and he said Mary was reading from a problem page in a newspaper.

Mrs. Lowry, who had an affair with Mr. Quirke before she met the man he’s accused of murdering, then returned to the witness box.

She confirmed the voices were hers and Mr. Cantillon’s and said she wasn’t aware she was being recorded and didn’t give anyone permission to do so.

Her brother Eddie took the stand afterwards and told the jury about a conversation he had with the accused, during which Mr. Quirke said he wasn’t happy about Bobby Ryan being involved with Mary and asked him to talk sense into her.

He said he didn’t have anything good to say about him and spoke about the local DJ being out playing music late at night.