Junction Festival hosts acclaimed one woman show

“Eggsistentialism” explores reproduction in 21st century Ireland.

Written and performed by Joanne Ryan, she goes on a comical quest to uncover the if’s, how’s and crucially the whys of reproducing her genes.

The play has featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has already won a number of awards.

Joanne says it’s gone down very well with international audiences with plans to bring it to Australia and Malaysia later in the year.

The White Memorial Theatre is the venue for “Eggsistentialism” at 8 o’clock tonight and Saturday night.