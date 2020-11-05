JNLR results show Tipp FM is the most listened-to station in Tipperary

The latest JNLR – IPSOS – MRBI listenership show that Tipp FM has increased its listenership across the premier county with over 76,000 listeners tuning each week, an increase of 4% from previous figures.

The award-winning station has also seen a listenership increase in both daily and weekly listenership with 51,000 people tuning in each day an increase of 4% and figures also show that people are staying with Tipp FM for longer periods. The radio station continues to rank among the top most listened to local Stations in the Country, with more than double the listenership of the National and regional stations in the County.

The station has experienced audience growth across all of its daytime shows with Tipp Today continuing to be the number one choice for adults in Tipperary with over 60,000 tuning in each day.

Programme Controller Stephen Keogh welcomes the figures: “It’s been a year like no other, and listeners have depended on Tipp FM to not only entertain, and provide up to date factual news, but more importantly to provide a real sense of community. That’s why local radio has really come into its own at a time like this, and we are extremely grateful to all our listeners for acknowledging the relevance and importance of Tipp FM by turning us on in their thousands. The future is local.”

Continuing Mr Keogh said “for Tipp FM to have reached the figure of 76,000 listeners a week is an incredible achievement for any station, A huge thank you to all our listeners and advertisers who really understand the whole concept of community and working together, and we plan over the next number of months to continue to work on this important aspect with content through our shows, as well as our news and current affairs output.”