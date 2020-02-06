JNLR figures show Tipp FM has more than 70,000 listeners

The latest JNLR – IPSOS – MRBI radio listenership figures have been released.

Tipp FM have shown once again that they are consistently the number one choice for adults in the Premier County with over 70,000 people tuning into the award winning station each week.

This is an increase of 1,000 listeners from the survey recorded in the last three months.

The stations flagship show, Tipp Today continues to be the most listened to show in the County with an average of 21,000 adults tuning in every fifteen minutes.

Preparations are well under way for the stations coverage of the General Election this weekend, with Tipp FM providing unrivaled commentary and analysis on Sunday of each twist and turn in what promises to be one of the most hotly contested elections in many years.