Jigsaw Thurles to be open by the end of March

The new Jigsaw service to be based in Thurles should be open and operational by the end of March next year, with a view to having outreach hubs opened a year later.

This is according to Jigsaw Regional Services Manager for the South, Alex O’Keeffe who gave a presentation to Tipperary County Council in Nenagh along with her colleague Jason Smith.

Jigsaw work with young people aged between 12 and 25 who are struggling with their mental health.

Alex confirmed to Tipp FM News that Clonmel and Nenagh will be home to two of the outreach hubs, while they will liaise with councillors and people in the communities to decide the location for the others.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Sandra Quinn, Alex gave the details of what people can expect in Thurles and across Tipperary.