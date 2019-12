A Clonmel Borough councillor feels Tipperary will be left behind with mental health services, if the roll out of the Jigsaw outreach hubs isn’t sped up.

The Jigsaw centre is to open in Thurles by the end of March, with outreach hubs dotted across the county 12 months after that.

Councillor Pat English told Tipp FM News the outreach service is sorely needed and young people suffering from mental health difficulties cannot afford to wait more than a year for this.