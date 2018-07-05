Jackie Cahill responds to allegations of bullying levelled at FF in Tipp

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has refused to be drawn on claims of bullying and intimidation within the party in Tipperary.

The claims stem from the circumstances surrounding the vote for Cathaoirleach of Tipp County Council – which saw Michael Smith lose out to Mattie Ryan Coole, despite Smith being in line for the chair.

Speaking on Tipp FM last week, the Roscrea-based Cllr called for Micheál Martin to investigate the intimidating phone calls, e-mails and text messages Councillors received – encouraging them to vote for Cllr Ryan.

However, Deputy Jackie Cahill says Cllr Smith lost out in a democratic vote.