Issues with electric car charge points in Clonmel

Issues with elecric car charging points in Clonmel have been highlighted at this month’s district meeting.

Cllr Michael Murphy raised a motion to examine the current arrangements in Mary Street car park where users are subject to the use of the barrier system.

At present, drivers are not using the charge points in Mary Street as they are forced to pay for parking while they charge there cars.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

The council have said that the issue will be examined and it is anticipated that revised policies will be introduced following a national review of electric charging points by the Department of Transport.