Irish woman in Italy says they’re beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel

An Irish woman living in Italy says they’re finally starting to see the light at the end of a very dark tunnell.

For the first time since the country’s lockdown began, the number of people officially identified as infected with the coronavirus has fallen.

Their lockdown is to continue until the 3rd of May but some businesses have started to reopen.

However, Aisling Sullivan lives in Milan and she told Tipp Today earlier she thinks the economy will really struggle to recover:

“In terms of the economy, I don’t see any changes. And obviously it’s got a long-reaching impact, especially for tourism, for example.

“Just because we might come out of this in a month or two, it doesn’t mean that suddenly the tourism business will come back to normal.

“I think that the damage is already done.”