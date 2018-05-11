Irish Water pressing ahead with Tipperary works

Tipperary is benefiting from Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Current works include replacing over 13km of old and damaged water mains, removing any lead service pipes found on the public network, and finding and repairing leaks in the network across the county.

€500 million is to be spent over the next 4 years nationwide – with the goal of the programme to reduce unaccounted for water nationally by 166 mega litres.

Alan Morrissey, Irish Water’s Networks Programme Regional Lead, explains where they’re at with the programme in Tipperary at the moment.