Casual swimmers are being warned they’re most at risk when it come to drowning.

Irish Water Safety have revealed 10 people have died from drowning in the last 15 days.

That includes a man in his 40s who got into difficulty while swimming in Lough Derg yesterday, and two 15-year-old boys who drowned after swimming at a disused quarry lake in Ennis, Co. Clare last week.

John Leech, CEO of Irish Water Safety, has this advice to avoid further tragedies: