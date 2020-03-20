Irish Water under fire for timing of Thurles works

A Tipperary councillor is calling on Irish Water to suspend all non-essential works during the Covid-19 crisis.

Thurles-based independent Jim Ryan is criticising works which saw some parts of the town without running water since Wednesday.

It was seen as a significant hindrance in allowing residents to engage in proper hand washing protocols.

Jim Ryan claims that residents in the Ard Mhuire area received no notification about the works in recent days having been told by the government that they should be washing their hands yet they couldn’t do so because of the actions of Irish Water.

Irish Water statement, Friday March 20th

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard that the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

Irish Water is reviewing and prioritising planned works to enable us to focus resources on essential services, repairing bursts and minimising disruptions.