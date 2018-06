Irish Water is once again under fire for failing to inform businesses and homeowners of planned outages in Tipperary.



It’s claimed a number of hair salons and restaurants in Carrick on Suir were left in the lurch last week due to a water outage.

Local Councillor Kieran Bourke raised his concerns at yesterdays meeting of the Municipal District.

He says it’s not enough for Irish Water to merely put notices of repairs on their website.