Irish Rail working towards restoration of two suspended Tipp routes

Irish Rail says they’re continuing to work towards the full restoration of services, including two temporarily suspended routes through Tipperary.

The Waterford-Limerick Junction and Limerick-Ballybrophy services were suspended at the end of March due to the pandemic.

In a statement to Tipp FM, Irish Rail says their normal schedule is provided for under their contract with the National Transport Authority (NTA).

It says they will continue to work with the NTA towards “building in time to full restoration of services, including on both these lines.”

Some local TDs have raised concerns about the future of those routes given the current suspension.