Irish rail reps to meet Tipperary Co Council

Tipperary County Council are to invite representatives from Irish Rail to an upcoming meeting to discuss shortcomings of the rail network.

This follows a debacle last weekend, in which 30 children on a scouts trip were left standing on a train to Dublin despite having pre-booked their seats.

Speaking at a municipal district meeting in Tipp town, Independent Councillor Andy Moloney said Irish Rail have many questions to answer and what happened with the Cahir Scouts members simply highlighted this.

He told Tipp FM News representatives from Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority will be invited to speak to councillors.