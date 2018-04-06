Irish passport popularity causing huge backlogs

Tipperary families are having holiday plans disrupted due to delays in processing passport applications.

It’s as a result of a severe backlog in the system which it’s claimed is due to the number of people in the UK applying for an Irish passport as a direct result of Brexit.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says applications from Irish citizens who are resident within the state should be prioritised.

The Independent representative claims thousands of Irish families are being left seriously inconvenienced and out of pocket due to the delays within the system.