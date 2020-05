The head of the HSE is defending our coronavirus testing system, saying it’s among the best in Europe.

There are now almost 23,000 confirmed Covid 19 cases here and 1,458 people have lost their lives.

The HSE says it’s taking on average 2.4 days between the test and the result – but many doctors and patients say it’s taking longer than that.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, says our regime is among the best in Europe.