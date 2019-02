There’s been some criticism of the Irish Cancer Society over its refusal of donations due to the source of the money.

The organisation does not accept charitable funds raised through hunts, greyhound racing or horse racing.

The decision has stirred the anger of some people who feel that any money raised is badly needed, regardless of its origin.

Coursing and country sports enthusiast, Johnny Looby, hoped it wouldn’t deter people from donating to the Irish Cancer Society.