Ireland has lowest Covid-19 rate in Europe; 7 new cases in Tipperary

Ireland now has the lowest 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the European Union, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

270 further cases of Covid-19 have been reported here, as well as five further deaths.

Seven of the new cases are in Tipperary, leaving the 14-day incidence rate relatively stable here at 81 cases per 100,000 people.

The national rate has dropped again to 85 cases per 100,000 people, with Donegal and Louth the worst affected counties in the country.

231 people with Covid-19 are currently hospitalised, including 31 in ICU.