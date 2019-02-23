Investigations underway following armed raid on family home

Gardai are investigating an armed raid on a home on the Tipp/Waterford border.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday evening a man wearing a balaclava & brandishing a handgun knocked on the door of the house on the Clonmel side of Kilmanahan.

When the male occupant opened the door, a gun was put to his head and the assailant demanded money before fleeing the scene

Gardai say the victim and his family were unhurt but traumatised my their ordeal.

An investigation has been launched into the violent incident by Dungarvan Gardai.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage of the Clonmel area between the hours of 4pm-6:30pm to contact Gardai.

Anyone with any information on the raid can contact them on 058486000