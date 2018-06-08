Investigations in to latest fish kill in Tipperary

There’s been another fish kill on a North Tipperary river – The 3rd in the past fortnight

However authorites say that swift action was taken following the accidental spillage and that the damage caused is minimal.

But they are warning that with the hot weather and the low river levels – any foreign body entered the rivers and subsequently Lough Derg has the potential to cause damage.

This latest incident happened at Ballycrinode, Ballinalough on Wednesday evening when a pollutant , believed to be slurry accidently spilled into the river.

However Tipperary County Coucnil were notifed at once followed by Inland Fisheries Ireland- According to an inspector with IFI the individuals responsible for the leakage undertook all efforts to stop it adding the impact from the spill has been minimal with just two small fish found dead in what would be 2 key critical areas of the river.

Its the third fish kill in North Tipperary rivers in the past fortnight – In May over 100 trout and and juvenile salmon died when a grey coloured foul smelling substance entered the Mill river in Ballina – Then last week there was another fish kill on Ballintotty River and representatives of the Ormond Anglers Club said the entire trout and salmon parr population on one stretch of the river was wiped out.

As would be the case with any foreign body entering the rivers in North Tipperary it eventually flows into Lough Derg and local anglers have expressed concern about the quality of water around some popular bathing spots following such spillages.