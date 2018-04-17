Investigation underway in to Carrick mart fire

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire at Carrick on Suir mart last evening which caused major damage.

The fire broke out at the building on John street in the town just before seven last evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze just before seven last evening when passersby noticed smoke and sparks coming from the roof of the building.

Two units of the fire brigade were quickly on the scene as it took until just beore midnight for the fire to be put out completely.

Last nights strong winds complicated efforts to contain the blaze, as it quickly spread to the roof.

A hydraulic platform was also needed as fire took hold on the roof of the building.

An investigation has now been launched in to the cause of the fire.

Speaking to Tipp FM News on the scene this morning, Director of Carrick livestock sales John Curran said they were heartbroken

This man lives nearby and says there were concerns that with last nights windy conditions that the fire could spread but thankfully it didn’t. He also said the mart will be a big loss to the town.

The loss of Carrick mart is a huge blow to local farmers who have already had to endure a tough winter and a fodder shortage.

Director John Curran says it will force local farmers to travel further away