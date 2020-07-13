Investigation continues into fatal crash in North Tipperary

A man remains in custody at Nenagh Garda station this lunchtime in connection with a fatal crash on Saturday.

65 year old Noel McGrath from Oola in County Limerick was killed in the two car collision which happened on Saturday afternoon at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday morning as part of the Garda investigation.

He is still being held at Nenagh Garda station and will be either charged or released in the coming hours as his period of detention is due to expire at around 2.30pm.