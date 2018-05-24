Investigation continues in to animal cruelty incident in Clonmel



Gardai in Clonmel say they are investigating an incident of animal cruelty in Clonmel yesterday which was recorded and shared on social media last evening.

The video was recorded on the Heywood road area of Clonmel yesterday afternoon and shows 2 young men on a sulky being pulled by a small shetland pony. The pony collapses and is then beaten by the young men with rocks and fists before being violently dragged off the road.

A passing motorist recorded the incident which was uploaded on social media last night, invoking widespread shock and revultion.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, SuperIntendant Willie Leahy said the incident was reported and is currently under investigation

Ann Williams from the Action for animal welfare group said this incident is sadly nothing new.

The group says this pony is one of a number being used by a group of individuals in the town which they have huge concerns about.

She told Tipp FM that they have been reporting their concerns for a number of weeks but nothing was being done until yesterdays video went viral

The incident attracted huge attention and debate on Tipp Today this morning with listeners appalled at the abuse.

This listener Tom says everyone should be subject to the law when it comes to the treatment of animals

Gardai in Clonmel are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident on the Heywood yesterday to contact them