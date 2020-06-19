Warm memories of Jean Kennedy Smith’s visit to Tipperary

Tributes have been paid locally to Jean Kennedy Smith – the 2009 winner of the Tipperary International Peace Award.

The former US Ambassador to Ireland passed away in Manhattan this week

She and her late brother Senator Edward Kennedy were honoured for their lifelong commitment towards peace in Northern Ireland and on the greater world stage.

The award was presented to her ten years ago today.

Martin Quinn from the Tipperary Peace Convention says it was a memorable occasion at Ballykisteen Hotel.

“Thirteen of the Kennedy family came on that occasion – it was the biggest clan gathering of the Kennedy’s ever to come to Ireland.”

“It was something that will stick with me forever because there was a great gallery of people there including the late actress Maureen O’Hara, the late great author and broadcaster Frank Delaney was also present as was the late Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.”