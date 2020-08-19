Tipperary People of Great Note

A project has been undertaken to identify 60 influential historical figures from Tipp town.

The project is the brainchild of Tipperary Community Activist Martin Quinn and includes identifying historical people of note who hail from the town.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Martin said the aim of the project is to highlight the great achievements of people who come from Tipperary town who may not have got the recognition they deserve.

“There are people for instance like the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Resident Commissioner in Southern Rhodesia, Governor of Sierra Leone, Attorney General of Western Australia, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Palestine, the Superior General of the Sisters of Charity in Australia and also there’s a Count in the French nobility.”

“That kind of information would have escaped a lot of people – you know a lot of people would be unaware that there Tipp people would have reached international acclaim in their career.”